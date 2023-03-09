Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 9, 2013: Potsdam: Planning officials have recommended that the village pass a law to require all businesses and and apartment complexes to install a lock box that would give firefighters access to the building in an emergency.
25 years ago
March 9, 1998: A seamstress opened a shop last week in the Globe Mini Mall, 302 Court St., after working 20 years out of her home and for other stores. Kathy J. Carreira, Adams, owner of Carrierra Designs, said she decided to move her home-based business into a Watertown storefront to reach a larger population.
50 years ago
March 9, 1973: All Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies on road patrol are taking on a new look, as they are beginning this weekend to wear blue and white protective helmets. Undersheriff John J. Griffith revealed today 19 helmets have been ordered at a cost $43.38 each from Ruben Royal Co., Rochester, and that the first shipment has been received.
75 years ago
March 9, 1948: A community night for the young people in the vicinity of Deer River will be held Thursday night at 8 in the Deer River Stone Hall under the sponsorship of the home bureau, farm bureau, and 4-H clubs. Ed Pope, county agent from Cornell University, will speak on family relations. There will be recreation and refreshments.
100 years ago
March 9, 1923: Ogdensburg: A plan of sewer extensions in the second ward, embracing all that part of the city lying west of the Oswegatchie River was considered at a conference of city officials and a delegation from the West Side Civic Club at the city hall last night.
125 years ago
March 9, 1898: Watertown: Farmers have had two or three days of fine weather for maple sugar making had many sugar bushes have been “tapped” this week. Very little new sugar has been yet offered here for sale, though by tomorrow or Friday a good sized offering is expected.
150 years ago
March 9, 1873: Antwerp: The millers, Augsbury & Thompson, are doing a lively business. Their sales, from the 13th of last June to the first of the present month, amount to $25,182.76. During this time they sold 152 tons of flour, and 471 tons of feed. Their grists run now from one to four hundred bushels per day. They will average 150 bushels per day for the past year.
The world
1901–present Edit 1908 – Inter Milan was founded on Football Club Internazionale, following a schism from A.C. Milan. 1916 – Mexican Revolution: Pancho Villa leads nearly 500 Mexican raiders in an attack against the border town of Columbus, New Mexico. 1933 – Great Depression: President Franklin D. Roosevelt submits the Emergency Banking Act to Congress, the first of his New Deal policies. 1942 – World War II: Dutch East Indies unconditionally surrendered to the Japanese forces in Kalijati, Subang, West Java, and the Japanese completed their Dutch East Indies campaign. 1944 – World War II: Soviet Army planes attack Tallinn, Estonia. 1945 – World War II: A coup d’état by Japanese forces in French Indochina removes the French from power. 1945 – World War II: Allied forces carry out firebombing over Tokyo, destroying most of the capital and killing over 100,000 civilians. 1946 – Bolton Wanderers stadium disaster at Burnden Park, Bolton, England, kills 33 and injures hundreds more. 1954 – McCarthyism: CBS television broadcasts the See It Now episode, “A Report on Senator Joseph McCarthy”, produced by Fred Friendly. 1956 – Soviet forces suppress mass demonstrations in the Georgian SSR, reacting to Nikita Khrushchev’s de-Stalinization policy. 1957 – The 8.6 Mw Andreanof Islands earthquake shakes the Aleutian Islands, causing over $5 million in damage from ground movement and a destructive tsunami. 1959 – The Barbie doll makes its debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York. 1960 – Dr. Belding Hibbard Scribner implants for the first time a shunt he invented into a patient, which allows the patient to receive hemodialysis on a regular basis. 1961 – Sputnik 9 successfully launches, carrying a dog and a human dummy, and demonstrating that the Soviet Union was ready to begin human spaceflight. 1967 – Trans World Airlines Flight 553 crashes in a field in Concord Township, Ohio following a mid-air collision with a Beechcraft Baron, killing 26 people.
1974 – The Mars 7 Flyby bus releases the descent module too early, missing Mars. 1976 – Forty-two people die in the Cavalese cable car disaster, the worst cable-car accident to date. 1977 – The Hanafi Siege: In a 39-hour standoff, armed Hanafi Muslims seize three Washington, D.C., buildings. 1978 – President Soeharto inaugurated Jagorawi Toll Road, the first toll highway in Indonesia, connecting Jakarta, Bogor and Ciawi, West Java. 1987 – Chrysler announces its acquisition of American Motors Corporation 1997 – Comet Hale–Bopp: Observers in China, Mongolia and eastern Siberia are treated to a rare double feature as an eclipse permits Hale-Bopp to be seen during the day. As the comet made its closest approach to Earth on March 26, all 39 active members of the Heaven’s Gate cult committed ritual mass suicide over a period of three days, in the belief that their spirits would be teleported into an alien spacecraft flying inside the comet’s tail. 1997 – The Notorious B.I.G. is murdered in Los Angeles after attending the Soul Train Music Awards. He is gunned down leaving an after party at the Petersen Automotive Museum. His murder remains unsolved. 2011 – Space Shuttle Discovery makes its final landing after 39 flights. 2012 – A truce between the Salvadoran government and gangs in the country goes into effect when 30 gang leaders are transferred to lower security prisons.
