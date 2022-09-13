Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 13, 2012: Roswell P. Flower Library board of trustees voted to prohibit events that are not related to the library, Friends of the Library or the City of Watertown. Board member Maxine M. Quigg sent an email pleading against the policy, arguing that the library has gained patrons through such public events. Board member Matthew A. Doheny voted against the policy, saying it should be a bigger discussion.
25 years ago
Sept. 13, 1997: A two-year undercover investigation into the illegal commercial fishing and trafficking of eels and walleye culminated with the seizure of fish and records from commercial fishermen Richard V. Goodfriend, Brownville, Lawrence E. Comins, Chaumont, Robert P. McDougall, Chaumont, and Paul Segouin, town of Orleans. The accused’s commercial fishing licenses were not revoked, despite the federal probe.
50 years ago
Sept. 13, 1972: Massena native Steve Bogosian is a senior at the U.S. Military Academy West Point and is a football team captain anchoring the defensive line. Army head coach Fred Kern said this was the best defensive line that he has coached in his time with the football program. Bogosian is highly scouted as a speedy defender with a knack for forced fumbles and fumbles recovered as a returning letterman.
75 years ago
Sept. 13, 1947: St. Regis Mohawk Chief Alex White and Ray Fadden, tribal counselor and advisor, met with Richard Sherman, a certified grower from Westport, Essex county, to examine the present oats crop in Hogansburg. The blight-resistant oats variety was developed by the Cornell agricultural science division and named after the Mohawk tribe.
100 years ago
Sept. 13, 1922: Watertown health officials were investigating a reported third case of small pox in the city on the third floor of the Fuess building, 204 Court Street. Two female Mohawk patients, Mary and Christie Cook, both 18 years, currently at the Bide-a-wee Hospital, 1021 Bradley Street, are ill with small pox and had been living in the Fuess building previously. Dr. C. R. Hervey is looking into the case.
125 years ago
Sept. 13, 1897: Charles Wise, one of the proprietors of a sawmill about a mile from Rodman, caught his left hand between a block and the saw while sawing shingles one day last week and he received such a severe cut that amputation became necessary. Dr. Smith, of Rodman, performed the operation.
150 years ago
Sept. 13, 1872: Sylvester Snell has sold this year in this city about 4,000 quarts of blackberries. He obtained most of them near Albion and Kasoag.
The world
1609: Henry Hudson reaches the river that would later be named after him – the Hudson River.
1788: The Philadelphia Convention sets the date for the first presidential election in the United States, and New York City becomes the country’s temporary capital.
1848: Vermont railroad worker Phineas Gage survives an iron rod 11⁄4 inches (3.2 cm) in diameter being driven through his brain; the reported effects on his behavior and personality stimulate discussion of the nature of the brain and its functions.
1862: American Civil War: Union soldiers find a copy of Robert E. Lee’s battle plans in a field outside Frederick, Md. It is the prelude to the Battle of Antietam.
1898: Hannibal Goodwin patents celluloid photographic film.
1899: Henry Bliss is the first person in the United States to be killed in an automobile accident.
1953: Nikita Khrushchev is appointed General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.
1956: The IBM 305 RAMAC is introduced, the first commercial computer to use disk storage.
1971: State police and National Guardsmen storm New York’s Attica Prison to quell a prison revolt, which claimed 43 lives.
1985: Super Mario Bros. is released in Japan for the NES, which starts the Super Mario series of platforming games.
1989: Largest anti-Apartheid march in South Africa, led by Desmond Tutu.
1993: Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin shakes hands with Palestine Liberation Organization chairman Yasser Arafat at the White House after signing the Oslo Accords granting limited Palestinian autonomy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.