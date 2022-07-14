Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
July 14, 2012: Owners of hydroelectric dams along the Black River, including the city of Watertown, will see a 36 percent increase in the fees that they are to pay to a state regulating agency that came under financial duress in other parts of New York. Officials at the Hudson River-Black River Regulating District say the move to raise $313,000 in one year was inevitable, but a state legislator said it was just another example of robbing from Black River communities to pay for problems elsewhere. “The Black River side is now paying for the mismanagement of the Hudson River side,” said Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, who proposed splitting the agency.
25 years ago
July 14, 1997: I am in agreement with David Satterlee’s letter a few issues back in regards to the problems that have been evident in not only the Watertown school system, but in other schools as well. It seems that the Christian community is being placed in a position that they don’t count as people; that they aren’t trustworthy or are void of understanding. Why do we have so many psychologists in schools? Placing the Tem Commandments in prominent places in our school building would have a far more positive affect on the behavior of students and teachers.
50 years ago
July 14, 1972: A group of 50 students from Hoover High School, Glendale, Calif., who are on a cross-country tour under supervision of eight adult chaperones, will be quartered Saturday night in the Watertown High School gymnasium during a stopover in this city. Superintendent of Schools W. Henry Case said school officials offered to find overnight accommodations in local homes for the visiting students but the tour supervisor preferred to keep the students together and use the gymnasium for overnight sleeping.
75 years ago
July 14, 1947: Approximately 2,350 metal traps for Japanese beetles are being placed in 19 cities and villages in New York state, the state department of agriculture reported today. The widespread trapping operation, being carried out in cooperation with the U.S. Agriculture Department, is to determine the presence and density of possible beetle populations as an aid to adoption of control measures.
100 years ago
July 14, 1922: Persons having shells and other war relics in their possession in which danger may lurk are advised by District Attorney W.D. Ingram to notify the local authorities to come and take them away. In discussing the Watertown catastrophe last night, Mr. Ingram said that every possible precaution should be taken to avert its reproduction in other communities. He expressed deep sympathy with the sorrowing families and said that it was the most terrible tragedy that had occurred in this section in his recollection.
125 years ago
July 14, 1897: Jefferson county has another “true daughter” of the Revolution. Mrs. Asenath Moseley Burnett, of Cape Vincent, whose father, Uriel Moseley, served with the Connecticut troops under Capt. Ebenezer Moseley, makes the fifth found in this vicinity within a few months.
150 years ago
July 14, 1872: Some two hundred knights of the quill and scissors met at Watertown last week to enjoy for three days the benefits to be derived from making an acquaintance with one another, an interchange of views upon business relating to the editorial profession, and have a social and agreeable time. All this was enjoyed and more fully than any could have anticipated.
The world
1798: The Sedition Act of 1798 becomes law in the United States making it a federal crime to write, publish, or utter false or malicious statements about the United States government.
1865: The first ascent of the Matterhorn is completed by Edward Whymper and his party, four of whom die on the descent.
1874: The Chicago Fire of 1874 burns down 47 acres of the city, destroying 812 buildings, killing 20, and resulting in the fire insurance industry demanding municipal reforms from Chicago’s city council.
1881: American outlaw Billy the Kid is shot and killed by Sheriff Pat Garrett in the Maxwell House at Fort Sumner, N.M.
1911: Harry Atwood, an exhibition pilot for the Wright brothers, is greeted by President Taft after he lands his aeroplane on the South Lawn of the White House, having flown from Boston.
1933: In a decree called the Gleichschaltung, Adolf Hitler abolishes all German political parties except the Nazis.
1933: Nazi eugenics programme begins with the proclamation of the Law for the Prevention of Hereditarily Diseased Offspring requiring the compulsory sterilization of any citizen who suffers from alleged genetic disorders.
1943: In Diamond, Mo., the George Washington Carver National Monument becomes the first United States National Monument in honor of an African American.
1960: Jane Goodall arrives at the Gombe Stream Reserve in present-day Tanzania to begin her study of chimpanzees in the wild.
1983: Mario Bros. is released in Japan, beginning the popular Super Mario Bros franchise.
2015: NASA’s New Horizons probe performs the first flyby of Pluto, and thus completes the initial survey of the Solar System.
2016: A man ploughs a truck into a Bastille Day celebration in Nice, France, killing 86 people and injuring another 434 before being shot by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.