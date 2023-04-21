Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 21, 2013: Hammond: The fate of one of the oldest lighthouses on the St. Lawrence River remains uncertain. Since 2011, the 1.5 acre Crossover Island, which includes a three-bedroom house, a smokehouse and an icehouse in addition to the historic light, has been up for sale. The property is listed on the website of Cornerstone Associates Realty, Williamson, for $539,900.
25 years ago
April 21, 1998: Jefferson County legislators will consider tonight spending $46,000 to begin renovations at the county’s outdated and overcrowded dog pound. The plan before the committee tonight includes the construction of a new 24-foot by 24-foot administration building next to the facility, which is adjacent to the county highway facility in Glen Park.
50 years ago
April 21, 1973: Candidates for the Watertown Board of Education will be quizzed by a panel during a “Meet the Candidate: program to be sponsored by the League of Women Votes Wednesday evening at 8. The panel of questioners will include John Reed Coston, assistant city editor of the Watertown Times.
75 years ago
April 21, 1948: The village board approved daylight saving time for the village of Massena, starting Sunday, following a public hearing in the town hall Monday night. No one appeared against the so-called “fast time,” which begins at 2 a.m. Sunday. The trains, however remain on Eastern Standard Time. The radio shifts to Daylight Saving.
100 years ago
April 21, 1923: Gouverneur: The first step in the metering if the houses for electric lights was taken this week by the St. Lawrence Transmission company. The work of installing the meters is being done systematically, taking one street at a time in order to show no favoritism. Although the company is said to have a ;large supply of meters on hand it is not expected that meters will be placed in all the houses for several months.
125 years ago
April 21, 1898: Clayton Centre: The Easter Sunday exercises held by the Sunday school at this place were very interesting. The school was addressed by Seth Mather. Mrs. W. H. Walrath and Mrs. Clinton Snell were present from Lafargeville. Mrs. George Orman is worthy of much credit for the interest she has taken in organizing this Union Sabbath school.
150 years ago
April 21, 1873: Chaumont: The “ Peninsula Oil and Mining Co.” is prospering finely at present. At one time it was like to fail from the reluctance of some of the land holders to lease their farms to the Company. This difficulty, we believe, now has been removed. A liberal policy in this respect has been adopted, and a general willingness manifested by the farmers to lease their land to any reasonable extent. This gives a good work ground and solid basis for future success.
The world
1934 – The “Surgeon’s Photograph”, the most famous photo allegedly showing the Loch Ness Monster, is published in the Daily Mail (in 1994, it is revealed to be a hoax).
1965 – The 1964–1965 New York World’s Fair opens for its second and final season.
1977 – “Annie” opens on Broadway.
1982 – Baseball: Rollie Fingers of the Milwaukee Brewers becomes the first pitcher to record 300 saves.
1989 – Tiananmen Square protests of 1989: In Beijing, around 100,000 students gather in Tiananmen Square to commemorate Chinese reform leader Hu Yaobang.
2014 – The American city of Flint, Mich., switches its water source to the Flint River, beginning the ongoing Flint water crisis which has caused lead poisoning in up to 12,000 people, and 15 deaths from Legionnaires’ disease, ultimately leading to criminal indictments against 15 people, five of whom have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
2019 – Eight bombs explode at churches, hotels, and other locations in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday; more than 250 people are killed.
2021 – Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala (402) sinks in the Bali Sea during a military drill, killing all 53 on board.
