MALONE — One north country man has turned his passion for American history into a demonstration that educates people across the area on the Weber wagon and its role in the expansion of the United States westward.
Steven M. Dustin says he became interested in American history, and the old west in general, as a child watching shows such as “Gunsmoke,” “The Rifleman” and “Wagon Train.”
“I used to do the Civil War reenactments, and they didn’t have a supply wagon,” Dustin explained. He said he acquired the wagon he restored from a dealer in Lawton, Oklahoma, in 2018. He displayed the supply wagon at reenactments for a “couple of years” before changing course and completing chuck wagon modifications.
“I got out of (reenactments) and I wanted to keep using my wagon for good causes, so I converted it into a chuck wagon,” Dustin said. “That’s what I do now for my shows.”
According to carriagemuseum.org, Weber wagons were the creation of a German immigrant who built the company from the ground up prior to the Great Chicago Fire, securing space in one of few Chicago buildings to escape the disaster. By the 1890s, Weber was producing roughly 16,000 wagons annually, as well as bobsleds. In 1904, the Weber Wagon Co. was purchased by International Harvester, and Weber wagons continued to be manufactured until the late 1930s.
Dustin said restoration efforts on his 1880 Weber wagon involved craftsmen from across the country, including local Amish. A blacksmith based in South Dakota was employed to fabricate a crucial piece of the wagon’s braking system.
“There’s about five different states just on the braking system alone,” he said. “The parts and the pieces I got on it, they come from at least 20 different states.”
He said his goal was to make the wagon “as authentic as possible.” He said his experience running a New Hampshire antique store in the past has helped him do so. He has accumulated a vast stock of authentic historical gear, which is displayed throughout his Malone home.
So far this year, Dustin has brought his wagon to the Wilder Farm in Malone for an all-day event showcasing the restored homestead, Moira’s Heritage Day, another celebration of local history, and he looks forward to his biggest show of the year, Frontier Days in Canton.
Dustin said he will set up the camp and be equipped to do live fire cooking displays at the Canton event. He plans to cook chicken fried steak, grind fresh cowboy coffee, and bake sourdough biscuits out of the back of the wagon as just part of his demonstration.
While he is not typically paid for his appearances, he generally donates any money raised back to the events hosting his displays, and said he hopes the chuck wagon will serve as his legacy.
Dustin said his family roots date back to the Revolutionary War, and he has ancestors who fought for the Union in the Civil War.
“There’s a big statue in Massachusetts of one of my great-grandmothers, named Hannah Dustin,” he said. “She was here in the 1600s, so we’ve been here a long, long time.”
Dustin served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, and said his wagon displays have made it easier to interact with others and feel safe in his environment, both things that have been challenging for him since his war experience.
“This has helped me with my PTSD more than you can imagine,” Dustin said. He, like many other veterans of foreign wars, struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder, which he said manifests in the form of severe nightmares and social phobias.
“I’m actually talking to people now,” Dustin said. “I’m meeting people. Five or 10 years ago I never would have done that.”
Canton’s Frontier Days, and Dustin’s next and biggest demonstration of the season, are scheduled for Sept. 10 and 11 at 385 Schoolhouse Road. For more information on that event, call 315 854-4054.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.