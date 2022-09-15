Maritime Museum celebrates 200 years of lighthouse history on Smithsonian’s Museum Day 2022

The Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse under construction in 1933. Image courtesy of the Gode-Egelston Collection at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum.

OSWEGO - In 1822, the newly constructed Oswego Harbor Lighthouse’s beacon was lit, ushering in 200 years of lighthouse history in Oswego. In celebration of that bicentennial, the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego will host “Oswego’s 200 Years of Lighthouse History” featuring museum curator Michael Pittavino as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day 2022. At 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 Pittavino details the developments that led to the construction of four iconic lighthouses in Oswego Harbor.

Smithsonian magazine has designated Saturday, Sept. 17, as the 18th Annual Museum Day, an initiative in which participating museums across the United States open their doors for free to those who download a branded ticket. The annual event allows museums, zoos, and cultural centers from all 50 states to emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day.

