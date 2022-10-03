MARTINSBURG — Putting himself and his family in the role of runaway enslaved people, William F. Greer Jr. painted a picture of what it might have been like for his great-great uncle Horatio G. Hough Jr. in aiding the escapees en route to their freedom in Canada.

As denoted on a historical marker along Route 26 just south of the hamlet of Martinsburg, the abolitionist used to hide runaway enslaved people prior to the Civil War in caves on his property.

