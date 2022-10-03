MARTINSBURG — Putting himself and his family in the role of runaway enslaved people, William F. Greer Jr. painted a picture of what it might have been like for his great-great uncle Horatio G. Hough Jr. in aiding the escapees en route to their freedom in Canada.
As denoted on a historical marker along Route 26 just south of the hamlet of Martinsburg, the abolitionist used to hide runaway enslaved people prior to the Civil War in caves on his property.
Mr. Greer was invited by the Martinsburg Historical Society to speak during an open house at the Old Martinsburg Town Hall on Saturday.
About 20 people attended the program, which opened with Bette Smith Lathan and Nelson Schwartzentruber from the historical society explaining the history of the society and Hough’s Cave.
“Being in Lewis County was like returning home and being back among friendly family and neighbors who I hadn’t seen for awhile,” Mr. Greer said in his opening remarks.
He explained that his grandmother, Edith Dora Hough Greer, was born in Lowville and his grandfather came to town as part of his sales job.
“They fell in love, and they decided to move to his family’s home, which was Portland, Oregon,” Mr. Greer said. “I was born in Portland, her first-born grandchild, and loved — both as a young child and when I was a young father — hearing her tell about growing up in Lowville with her siblings and parents Romeyn Beck Hough and Anna Galloway Hough. I visited Lowville with my grandmother when I was an 8-year-old and when I was a 16-year-old. It’s been 58 years since I’ve been here, and I feel like I fit in.”
Mr. Greer talked about his great-grandparents, Dr. Horatio Gates Hough and Martha Pitcher Hough, who moved to Martinsburg from Connecticut around 1820.
“They farmed on Martinsburg property while he also had a medical practice, and had several children, including two sons: Horatio Gates Hough Jr. (1809-1885) and Franklin B. Hough (1822-1885),” Mr. Greer said. “Horatio Hough Jr. was born on the farm, lived on it his whole life, and died there. Hough’s Cave, of course, is on that farm property.”
The speaker imagined what it may have been like for Horatio and Martha, around 1830, to encounter the runaway enslaved persons, putting himself, his wife and children in the roles of the escapees on their way to freedom.
“We were on a 1,200-mile journey from the Deep South to freedom in Canada,” he envisioned. “We were cold and hungry and bone tired, and the boys, at 5 and 8, were crying. Horatio and Martha knew about bounty hunters and the fines/jail for people who helped freedom seekers, and the two of them had to make a decision,”
Mr. Greer asked the attendees, “What would you do?”
“We Americans — each of us in the Martinsburg hall — love freedom, working for ourselves, and not being forced and brutalized to work for someone else,” he said. “Horatio and Martha did what we hope each of us would have done. They did what they could do to help people get to Canada and freedom.”
Mr. Greer also described the church “trial” over whether Horatio would be expelled from the congregation for non-attendance.
“He refused to attend because the local church governing body had repeatedly refused his request to take a stand opposing slavery,” he said.
He said “The Trial of Horatio Hough,” a 40-minute video linked on the Lewis County Historical Society website, describes both Hough’s Cave and the trial.
During the open house, Jonathan Miller, president of the Lewis County Historical Society, said that another member of the Hough family was very important in Lewis County history. Marjorie Hough (1896-1972) was Lewis County historian and instrumental in establishing the Lewis County Historical Society.
Mr. Greer added that he had recently learned his grand aunt had gone to Elmira College and was president of its political club in 1917, when women’s suffrage was being debated. He concluded that his family had a tradition of “having challenging experiences out in the bigger world” which in turn “caused Horatio Jr. and Martha to do what they could do to help people move to freedom.”
Mrs. Lathan said the program was well received.
“The event was wonderful,” she said. “Bill is an excellent speaker. He put himself and his family into an imaginary family traveling the route to freedom and how scary it had to be. Then put himself in the role of Horatio and what a hard thing it had to be for him and his family — ‘Doing the right thing at a very hard time.’”
During audience engagement after Mr. Greer’s presentation, Mrs. Lathan said a woman shared that quilts played a role in the trail to freedom.
“Quilts all have a story and a quilt hanging on the front porches messaged to the families and folks fleeing whether or not they were in a safe area,” Mrs. Lathan said. “She also expressed how very quiet and non-verbal these people had to be — imagine a trip over a thousand miles without being able to use your voice or at least being very careful to be verbal. That adds a whole ’nother dimension to the story about your path to freedom. Bill Greer’s trip to Lewis County and the home area of Horatio Hough has given life to the abolitionist story and about a man, a Martinsburg man, who did hard things in those perilous times to support his core values. He risked it all.”
In August, the Martinsburg Historical Society named Horatio Hough Jr. a notable personality from Martinsburg history as its Citizen of the Year.
“He risked condemnation by his community and his church to help enslaved people along the path to freedom,” Mrs. Lathan said.
