Masonry expert explains Fort Ontario’s construction and the history of masonry forts of the northern frontier Aug. 28
OSWEGO - Masonry fort historian and expert John R. Weaver II leads a technical tour of Fort Ontario, identifying and interpreting key elements in the fort’s design and construction, at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. The tour is free and open to the public and begins at the rock monument just outside the old stone fort.
Later, Weaver returns to discuss the anatomy of American masonry forts built from 1816 to 1867 on the border with Canada – referred to by the military as the Northern Frontier. The illustrated lecture begins at 7 p.m. in the Enlisted Men’s Barracks inside the old stone fort. It is free and open to the public.
“Northern frontier forts, constructed using designs similar to American Third System Seacoast Forts, protected our northern border in the aftermath of the War of 1812, and through various troubles with incursions into Canada and British responses to them,” said Fort Ontario Historic Site Manager Paul Lear. “Weaver provides a wonderful look at fort architecture and defensive designs of the period. He also discusses how and why Fort Ontario is a shining example of these formidable structures.”
Weaver is a nationally-known expert on masonry coastal defenses and is the author of the highly-acclaimed book, “A Legacy in Brick and Stone: American Coastal Defense Forts of the Third System, 1816–1867.” He is an active member and former chair of the Coast Defense Study Group, a member of the Council on America’s Military Past, and Treasurer of the Camp Tippecanoe Civil War Roundtable.
In addition to “Legacy,” Weaver has authored three book chapters, numerous technical articles and conference presentations, including three keynote presentations, and technical tours of 19th century fortifications. He has provided technical support for two major fort-restoration projects and several interpretive displays. He consults for the National Park Service and several state park organizations, providing training for park leadership, interpretive rangers and volunteers. Currently, Weaver is providing technical support and on-camera presence for three television documentaries.
For details about the tour and program, contact Paul Lear at 315-343-4711 or paul.lear@parks.ny.gov. For more information on Fort Ontario State Historic Site, visit www.fortontario.com. For more Oswego County history and visitor information, go to http://visitoswegocounty.com/ or call 315-349-8322.
