MASSENA — Massena Museum officials are raising funds for a storage container that will allow them to store their artifacts at the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum.
Councilor Francis J. Carvel serves as the Massena Town Board’s liaison to the museum board.
“The biggest topic of discussion was their funding campaign for the storage. Letters were sent out to approximately 200 people or organizations,” he told fellow town board members.
He said a few have responded to the letters, while they’re waiting to hear from others.
Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said the container wouldn’t come cheap.
“What they’re trying to raise money for is a storage container, a nice one, like a very nice storage building that they could put on the town grounds behind the museum. The quote they got last week was $57,000,” she said.
She said any donations would go toward the purchase of the container.
“That’s what they’re looking for is donations. So, any donations from the public are certainly welcomed, or pledges for a certain amount of donations just for that purpose,” Mrs. Bellor said.
In the meantime, artifacts continue to be stored at the former Hallmark store at the St. Lawrence Centre mall under a rental agreement with the town. Moving items to the mall solved a storage issue at the museum. Items that had previously been stored at the former Massena Museum building on East Orvis Street had been stored at various locations, including the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce’s basement.
“As you know, a year ago, they moved a lot of the items that were stored in another area of town out to the mall. That’s been stored there for a year, but these are all archives and things that were given to the museum many years ago that they should be able to access easier and bring them in for display, etc.,” Mrs. Bellor said.
Museum board members said the temporary mall location made it easier to move items because it’s one level. The space is 3,000 square feet with a new roof. It also has a gated entrance in the front and display windows, which allows for displays to advertise the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum.
In addition, there’s direct access in the back, which gives Highway Superintendent Dylan A. Casselman’s crew access to move items into the space.
