MASSENA — The Massena Public Library is stepping back in time, all the way to medieval times, on Saturday.
The Society for Creative Anachronism’s Shire of the Northern Outpost will be showcasing its interests during “Middle Ages Demo Day,” which runs from 2 to 4 p.m.
During the day, which is a family-friendly event for all ages, they’ll share their skills and crafts from ages long ago. There will be crafts, medieval board games, a chance to see some stone carvings and a special storytime session for ages 3 and up. There’s even an opportunity to try on some of the armor. But be ready for a heavy load.
“All of their armor has to pass a stringent test. Some of these helmets weigh 15 to 20 pounds,” said Ronnie Tatro, the children’s librarian at the Massena Public Library, as well as a member of the Society for Creative Anachronism.
The Society for Creative Anachronism is a national nonprofit organization that’s devoted to research and re-creation of pre-17th century skills, arts, combat, culture, and employing knowledge of history to enrich the lives of participants. The focus is on education from the Middle Ages.
“I ran into these folks a couple of years ago. They do a lot of educational outreach. I was approached by some of them,” Ms. Tatro said.
The organization also has an archery group, which she said she participates in.
The library has previously held an event with the Society for Creative Anachronism, and she said the president was actively interested in offering another demonstration in Massena.
“We had a real good turnout the last time. We had 40 to 45 people participating,” she said.
Ms. Tatro said what people will experience is as true as possible to the way things were way back then.
“They try for historical accuracy. They try to make it as historically correct as possible,” she said.
