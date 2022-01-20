MASSENA — As the expansion continues at the Celine G. Philibert Memorial Cultural Centre and Museum, Massena Town Board members are looking for additional space that can be used for storage of items that aren’t on display.
Board member Thomas C. Miller said during Wednesday’s meeting that items that had previously been stored in the basement of the former Massena Museum building on East Orvis Street are now stored at various locations, including the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce’s basement.
The museum expansion at what was formerly the SeaComm Federal Credit Union drive-thru area is being done by Heritage Homes using a $150,000 grant awarded in 2018 by Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome; $40,000 left over from the sale of the former museum building; $63,000 in High Water Flow funding; and in-kind services from the town’s Highway Department. Former Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said some of that money had been undesignated and could be used for the expansion.
Heritage Homes also transformed what was a credit union into a cultural center and museum after SeaComm consolidated its offices on Stearns Street. The expansion will allow the museum to display larger artifacts, like an antique hearse that has been in storage at another location.
But, there’s still the issue of storage for other museum items that aren’t on display. One possibility is to construct an storage building in the parking lot area behind the museum.
“What we have to do is find a solution to the storage issue,” Mr. Miller said. “We’re thinking abut using some of the money that might be left over from the sale of the building. We’re trying to figure out what would be left over from the expansion, if there’s anything left over.”
The facility, which opened its doors in 2016, is named in honor of Dr. Celine G. Philibert, a native of France who came to the north country to work at SUNY Potsdam and settled in Massena with local attorney Randy L. Peets.
She died of cancer, and Mr. Peets sought a way to honor the woman he had shared his life with, as well as her love of art and culture, and chose to fund the purchase of the SeaComm building for cultural purposes in her memory. He then donated the building to the town to use as a cultural center and the new home of the Massena Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.