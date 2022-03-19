MASSENA — The town will be seeking a new historian after accepting the resignation of MaryEllen T. Casselman during Wednesday’s monthly meeting.
Ms. Casselman’s resignation is effective April 30.
In a letter to the Massena Town Board, she said she was “incredibly grateful” for the opportunity to serve as the town historian for the past 10 years and share her knowledge of Massena. She began her new duties on March 26, 2012.
“However, as the old adage states, time waits for no one,” Ms. Casselman said.
She said she needs time to pursue some of her goals, including working on a book of local church history and increasing her time as a parish nurse.
“I will do everything possible to orient the new historian in order to facilitate a smooth transition for her or for him in this position. If there’s anything else you’d like me to do, please let me know. Again, thank you for the wonderful gift of 10 years in this role. It’s been challenging, but exciting and extremely important,” she said.
Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said Councilors Thomas C. Miller and Debra A. Willer, town liaisons to the museum board, would prepare an advertisement seeking a new historian. The interview committee will include at least three people from the museum board.
Ms. Casselman graduated from Massena High School in 1963 and left the area in the early 1970s. She returned to Massena in 2007 following travels to places such as Chicago, Austin and Phoenix.
She served as the Chazy historian for two years and also served as a volunteer for the Massena Museum prior to being named town historian.
As town historian, Ms. Casselman has been involved in the closing of the former Massena Museum on East Orvis Street and the transfer of museum artifacts to the Celine G. Philibert Memorial Cultural Centre and Museum in downtown Massena in 2016.
She has also authored several books, including one examining early lodging in Massena, another recounting the history of St. John’s Episcopal Church as the church celebrated its 150th anniversary, and “Stories from the Graves,” which delved into the lives of many of the well- and lesser-known interesting early settlers in Massena who are among the 350 known burials in Massena’s West Orvis Street Cemetery.
