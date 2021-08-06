MASSENA — While village of Massena officials continue their efforts to demolish an East Orvis Street building that was gutted in a November 2016 fire, Massena veteran Roy Mittiga wants to remember a friend and someone he considers a hero who grew up at the address.
In a small, but meaningful ceremony with Mr. Mittiga and Steve Boutot on hand, members of the Amvets Post 4 Rifle Squad fired off a series of volleys at 104 East Orvis St. to recognize Raymond J. Belanger.
“Every time I go by this house my memories flash back. He deserved some sort of tribute,” Mr. Mittiga said.
Mr. Belanger was born on April 2, 1925 in Valleyfield, Quebec and moved to Massena when he was 2 years old. He attended local schools and worked at the plant before joining the U.S. Army.
“We went to school together. He was a fine boy in school. I quit school. I never graduated, but he went in the Army in 1943 after school. I ended up in the medics and he was a medic, but we were friends in school,” said Mr. Mittiga, who was a member of a medical battalion that was part of the 3rd Army, Gen. George Patton’s Army, tending to the medical needs of soldiers. He said his unit took care of 100,000 individuals.
“As soon as they came off the battlefield, they came to us. We took care of them and classified them. If they needed surgery we sent them to the surgical hospital. We were the first unit in the 3rd Army to get the Presidential Citation because we took care of so many,” he said.
Mr. Belanger, who held the rank of private first class, was a medic with the 102nd Infantry Division, 405th Infantry Regiment.
“He died with the 102nd Infantry Division on the battlefield aiding the wounded under fire,” Mr. Mittiga said.
He had been fatally wounded by machine gun fire on Nov. 23, 1944, Thanksgiving Day, while performing his duties as a combat medic. He is buried in the Netherlands American Cemetery, Margraten, Netherlands.
His commendations included the Silver Star, World War II Victory Medal, Purple Heart, Marksmanship Badge, Combat Medical Badge, American Campaign Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Army Good Conduct Medal and European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign.
The Silver Star Medal is the United States Armed Forces’ third-highest military decoration for valor in combat.
The Silver Star Medal is awarded primarily to members of the United States Armed Forces for gallantry in action against an enemy of the United States.
Mr. Mittiga thanked the members of the Amvets Post 4 Rifle Squad for helping to remember his friend.
“That house still means something to me. I appreciate the Amvets and what they did,” he said.
“We’re very honored. Thank you for asking us,” said Amvets Post 4 Rifle Squad Commander Fred Cockayne, who presented Mr. Mittiga with shells from the ceremony as a remembrance.
