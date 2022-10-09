FULTON – Local businesses, neighbors, and city officials recently joined Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels in dedicating a new, two-sided sign designating a two-block section of West Broadway listed in 2020 as a Commercial Historic District on both the National and State registers of historic buildings.

“I want to thank Jerry Kasperek for her passion, dedication and commitment to both starting the movement, and making this commercial historic district a reality,” Michaels said. “I also want to thank our common council, Parks and Recreation, and Community Development Agency for their support. Today, we celebrate the future success of our local businesses, and also thank the Friends of History in Fulton, NY for telling and preserving our story.”

