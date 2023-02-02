Medal of Honor winner Dr. Mary Walker to be further honored by U.S. Mint and Army

TOWN OF OSWEGO – The face of the town of Oswego’s Civil War heroine, one of this nation’s first female doctors and the only woman to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, Dr. Mary Walker, may one day be jingling in your pocket as the U.S. Mint bestows yet another honor upon her issuing a quarter with her image on it.
Town Historian George Demass shed some light on Wednesday, Feb. 1 announcement of the Mint’s plans and what went into making it all happen in a recent interview.
“In 2024, Mary Walker will be one of the five women on the U.S. quarter,” he said. “It’s been quite a process. I am honored, really, to be part of that, and I’m just thrilled how they’re reaching into the grass roots for accuracy and things about the women that they’re depicting. So, Wednesday, the five women for 2024 will be announced, and Dr. Mary Walker is one of those women.”
“All of the women being honored have lived remarkable and multi-faceted lives, and have made a significant impact on our Nation in their own unique way,” said Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson. “The women pioneered change during their lifetimes, not yielding to the status quo imparted during their lives. By honoring these pioneering women, the Mint continues to connect America through coins which are like small works of art in your pocket.”
The designs for the 2024 American Women Quarters will be released in mid-2023.
Authorized by Public Law 116-330, the American Women Quarters Program features coins with reverse (tails) designs emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of American women. Begun in 2022 and continuing through 2025, the Mint is issuing five quarters in each of these years. The ethnically, racially, and geographically diverse group of individuals honored through this program reflects a wide range of accomplishments and fields, including suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and the arts.
Demass said he was contacted by the Mint “because I guess I’m on the website as the town historian for Oswego town. They contacted me first to get a living relative of Mary Walker. They wanted to pacify the family, or the nearest relatives of these women, just to get their affirmation for it. The relatives were all in favor of the project,” he said. “So that’s how I got involved in it.
“I’ve been working with this, as well as Tom Worden,” Demass said. “Tom Worden is the great, great, great nephew of Mary Walker.
“Mary Walker’s sister, Vesta, married a Worden, and they lived over on West Fifth Street Road,” Demass explained. “Byron Worden was the son of Vesta Walker Worden. And then, Tom’s grandfather was Ray Worden, who was a great-nephew. I know Tom very well because I’m related to him on another side.
“So, they have reached out to him and me,” Demass said, “and this has been for about two years now. We’ve been helping with the design. The design of the coin will not be released until sometime this spring, and this will be for the 2024 quarters. There are five women. I think it started last year. Maya Angelou was the first woman. This year, Eleanor Roosevelt will be one of the five women, and they’ll be released in 2023. Then there will be 2024, and another set of five women for 2025. But Mary Walker has been chosen as one of the five women for 2024. So, that’s what we’re announcing.”
So, the U.S. Mint had heard of Dr. Mary Walker, I said.
“Oh yes, they surely had,” Demass replied, “and I would say mainly because she’s the only woman to receive the Medal of Honor.”
She joins a distinguished group of four other women also honored on 2023 quarters along with Walker.
Patsy Mink (1927-2002) served in the United States House of Representatives for 24 years as a member of the Democratic Party, initially from 1965 to 1977, and again from 1990 until her death in 2002. She was the first woman of color and the first Asian-American woman elected to Congress. She fought for gender and racial equality, affordable childcare, and bilingual education, and co-authored and advocated for the passage of the Title IX Amendment of the Higher Education Act that prohibits gender discrimination by federally-funded institutions of higher education. President Nixon signed the Act into law in 1972. Title IX was later renamed the Patsy T. Mink Equal Opportunity in Education Act.
Pauli Murray (1910-1985) was a poet, writer, activist, lawyer, and the first African-American woman to be ordained as an Episcopal priest, as well as a staunch advocate for civil rights, fighting against racial and sex discrimination. National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Chief Counsel and the nation’s future first Black U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall called Murray’s 1950 book, States’ Laws on Race and Color, the “bible” of the civil rights movement. Murray was appointed by President John F. Kennedy to serve on the 1961–1963 Presidential Commission on the Status of Women. Ruth Bader Ginsburg named Murray as a coauthor of the ACLU brief in the landmark 1971 Supreme Court case Reed v. Reed that articulated the “failure of the courts to recognize sex discrimination for what it is and its common features with other types of arbitrary discrimination.” In 1966, Murray co-founded the National Organization for Women with Betty Friedan and other activists.
Zitkala-Sa (meaning “Red Bird”), also known as Gertrude Simmons Bonnin, (1876 - 1938), was a writer, one of the first Native American women to publish traditional stories derived from oral tribal legend, a composer, educator, and political activist for Native Americans’ right to United States citizenship and other civil rights they had long been denied. She left her South Dakota home on the Yankton reservation at age eight to attend a boarding school run by white missionaries, where her native culture and traditions were prohibited. She founded the National Council of American Indians in 1926, and, as the organization’s president, she advocated citizenship rights, better educational opportunities, improved health care, and cultural recognition and preservation. Her investigation of land swindles perpetrated against Native Americans resulted in her appointment as an adviser to the U.S. government’s Meriam Commission of 1928, the findings of which eventually led to several important reforms. She remained active as a spokesperson for Native American concerns until her death.
Celia Cruz (Ursula Hilaria Celia de la Caridad Cruz Alfonso), (1925 - 2003) was a Cuban American singer, cultural icon, and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century. In 1960, after the Cuban Revolution caused the nationalization of the music industry, Cruz left her native country, becoming one of the symbols and spokespersons of the Cuban community in exile. Known as “The Queen of Salsa,” Cruz’s numerous honors and awards include five Grammy awards, a National Medal of Arts, and a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Grammy.
But being cast in metal will not be Walker’s only honor this year. As George Demass explained, “Also, it is a definite deal that Fort A. P. Hill, 40 miles north of Richmond, Virginia, is going to be renamed Fort Mary Walker. I’ve been working with the colonel there and the Army. Congress has passed that, and they are planning a program sometime this spring to rename it down there. There are eight forts that are named after Confederate generals. So, they’re taking those names off. The only other person that I recognized is General Eisenhower, and they’re naming one of the forts after him. The other names are people who have served valiantly in the Army.”
Are there any other forts named after women?
“I believe no,” Demass replied. “I don’t think there are. I think at this time, this will be the only fort named after a woman. The Congressional Renaming Committee hired a historian, and he’s come to visit me, and he’s going to be coming to the college next month to lecture on why they are renaming the Confederate forts.
“I’ve also called together a committee of about 26-plus people representing the town of Oswego and the city of Oswego to start planning a celebration for the renaming of the fort, but particularly next year for the release of the quarter. So, there’ll be a big celebration in the town and city next year when the quarter is released.”
Will you get one of the first quarters?
“I imagine so,” Demass said. “I don’t know the protocol yet. There’s a certain protocol that the government follows and that the Treasury follows. I think there are going to be mint sets that are going to be released to the public, and you can buy them.”
Demass said the first meeting of the town and city committee will be held at the Oswego Town Hall at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.
