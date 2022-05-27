SACKETS HARBOR — Living history presenters at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site on Saturday will offer a mini “timeline” about soldiers and sailors who came through Sackets Harbor.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reenactors will represent Army and Navy personnel of the War of 1812, while other presenters will explain the life of Union Civil War soldiers and sailors and a living history specialist will portray a World War I soldier.
The village will observe Memorial Day on Monday starting at 8 a.m. with a wreath-laying at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site’s War of 1812 Centennial Monument in the Memorial Tree Grove, a tribute to War of 1812 participants.
Ceremonies continue through 10 a.m. at community cemeteries and the Madison Barracks War of 1812 burial grounds.
The 11 a.m. Memorial Day program at the village docks and bandstand will include a guest speaker and the traditional wreath-laying on the water by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Sunday marks the 209th anniversary of the Second Battle of Sackets Harbor during the War of 1812. Early on the morning of May 29, 1813, Crown Forces arrived from Kingston, Upper Canada, and attacked the U.S. military headquarters. After a few hours of action, the Americans remained in control of the strategic port of Sackets Harbor.
