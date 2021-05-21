MORRISTOWN — By sunset on March 27, the town of Morristown had celebrated its 200th birthday.
In honor of the milestone, the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators on Monday night passed a resolution recognizing the town’s history and its people.
Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, presented the Services Committee resolution, encouraging fellow lawmakers to also ceremonially recognize milestones of constituent municipalities.
The town was founded on March 27, 1821, and is now bounded by the St. Lawrence River to the north and Black Lake to the south, having since evolved from a larger, 1800s township that has since been split into the towns of Morristown, Oswegatchie, Hammond and Macomb.
Primarily a farming community today, Morristown once teemed with railroad, ferry, milling, tanning and marina activity.
Roughly 1,800 people live in the town, according to a 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates report compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.