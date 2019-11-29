The new leaders of the Jefferson County New York Genealogical Society are, from left, Kevin Leeson, president; Paul Beers Jr., vice president; Mary Blanchard, recording secretary; and Greg Plantz, treasurer. The genealogical society, founded in 1994, recently celebrated 25 year of continual support to those researching their Jefferson County ancestors. The society meets monthly at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Watertown. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, call Mr. Leeson at 315-286-3930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.