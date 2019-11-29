The new leaders of the Jefferson County New York Genealogical Society are, from left, Kevin Leeson, president; Paul Beers Jr., vice president; Mary Blanchard, recording secretary; and Greg Plantz, treasurer. The genealogical society, founded in 1994, recently celebrated 25 year of continual support to those researching their Jefferson County ancestors. The society meets monthly at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Watertown. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, call Mr. Leeson at 315-286-3930.