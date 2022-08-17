OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg’s new museum, the Ogdensburg History Museum, has set its hours for the months of August and September.
The museum was something that has been discussed for many years and was finally able to become a reality in April.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg’s new museum, the Ogdensburg History Museum, has set its hours for the months of August and September.
The museum was something that has been discussed for many years and was finally able to become a reality in April.
After months of planning, renovating, and designing, the museum was able to open its doors for an open house last month.
“The open house went great,” said Julie Madlin, president of the Ogdensburg History Museum. “We had a lot of visitors. So far it’s been quiet, but we’ve just started opening and are just getting the word out to the public about where we are located and when we’re open.”
Located at the Blevins Office Building at 206 Ford St, room 104, the museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through the months of August and September.
The museum features exhibits and artifacts from the city’s past, most of which have been donated by community members.
“Community support has been phenomenal,” said Mrs. Madlin. “Everything we have at the museum has been either donated or loaned. Display cases, tables, new carpet, paint, room dividers, desk, chair, fabric, and artifacts are on loan from the city, individuals, and the Ogdensburg Public Library.”
Mrs. Madlin said community members should contact her if they have artifacts they would like to donate to the museum.
Museum memberships are also available and can be found at the City Hall in Ogdensburg.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.