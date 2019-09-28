New sign adorns Fort Brewerton, Oliver Stevens Blockhouse Museum

BREWERTON - Fort Brewerton and the Oliver Stevens Blockhouse Museum in Brewerton now has a new sign.
The new sign authorized by the state Seaway Authority was installed a little more than a week ago, said Sharon BuMann, manager at Fort Brewerton and the Oliver Stevens Blockhouse Museum. She said it includes an image of the fort and the site’s operating hours.
“We hope to have a dedication for the sign in April,” BuMann said.
According to its website, “Fort Brewerton was built in 1759 (during the French and Indian War), the location being chosen by General Abercrombie, the English Commander, as a point of defense along the all important water route and was the trail between the Great Lakes and Albany. From its location all travel up and down the Oneida River was always under observation.”
“The fort was named in honor of Major George Brewerton Jr., an officer of the English Army, who is believed by many to have had charge of the construction of the fort,” the website history states.
The remaining earthworks are located on the west end of the Oneida Lake adjacent to the Oliver Steven Blockhouse. The Oliver Stevens Blockhouse is a replica of the first settlement in Brewerton put up by Oliver Stevens and his family. It serves as a museum and headquarters for the Fort Brewerton Historical Society.
