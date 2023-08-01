Norfolk prepared to celebrate its 200th anniversary this weekend

The town of Norfolk will celebrate its bicentennial with activities starting Friday and rounding up on Sunday. Provided photo

NORFOLK — A huge birthday party is set for this weekend as the town of Norfolk celebrates its 200th anniversary.

A multitude of activities for all ages begin Friday and conclude on Sunday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.