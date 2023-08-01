Norfolk prepared to celebrate its 200th anniversary this weekend

NORFOLK — A huge birthday party is set for this weekend as the town of Norfolk celebrates its 200th anniversary.
A multitude of activities for all ages begin Friday and conclude on Sunday.
Town Supervisor Charles A. Pernice said this weekend’s celebration has been nearly two years in the making.
“We’ve put a lot of work into it. We’ve had a committee going for almost two years now. We had a good group of people and we put a lot of time into it. We’re just praying for good weather,” he said.
A conversation with the town’s museum curator got things rolling for the milestone event.
“I was having a conversation with my museum curator. I said, ‘You know what 2023 is, don’t you?’ She said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Well, it’s the 200th birthday of Norfolk.’”
An 11-member committee was assembled to make it a big birthday bash this weekend.
“It started off kind of small and it grew,” Pernice said.
The committee included Town Historian Theresa Dumas, Town Clerk Jill Molnar, Norfolk Hepburn Library Director Laurel Murphy, Bobbi Phillips, owner of Cafe 56, representatives from the Norfolk Volunteer Rescue Squad, Norfolk American Legion, Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department and others.
The activities begin on Friday with a book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Library from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Norfolk Hepburn Library; a classic car show with food and prizes from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Norfolk Fire Hall; a Kids Entrepreneurial Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Norfolk Hepburn Library; and Supper in the Park at Old Time Prices from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Norfolk Memorial Garden Park. That includes hot dogs for 25 cents, root beer for 10 cents and popcorn for 5 cents.
A costume contest with prizes awarded for best costumes form the early 1800s will be held at 5:45 p.m. at the Norfolk Memorial Garden Park. Opening ceremonies with the Norfolk Brass Firemen are set for 6 p.m. at the Dominic Zappia Arena. Lacey Stoddard performs at 6 p.m. at the Norfolk Memorial Garden Park. A barn dance with music by Playback begins at 7 p.m. at the Dominic Zappia Arena. And Recov’ry performs from 8 p.m. to midnight at The Coach Tavern to round out the day’s activities.
Town-wide garage sales from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. kick off Saturday’s events. A parade from West Main Street to the Dominic Zappia Arena steps off at 10 a.m. The Norfolk Hepburn Library will host a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A vendor fair with Chinese auction and Lena the Lizard Lady takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dominic Zappia Arena. Carnival rides, inflatables, pony rides and food trucks will be at the Dominic Zappia Arena from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. A cornhole tournament is set for 11 a.m. at the Norfolk Memorial Garden Park. And Touch-A-Truck will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the Dominic Zappia Arena.
Also Saturday, bingo in a style played in the 1800s begins at 1 p.m. at the Norfolk Memorial Garden Park. Piano player Jarrett Larson takes the stage at the park from 2 to 4 p.m. to perform hits from yesteryear. A horseshoe tournament is also scheduled at the park at 2:30 p.m. for grades three to five and 3;30 p.m. for grades six through eight. Atom Ghost takes the stage at 6 p.m. at the park. And fireworks light the sky from the Raquette River Golf and Country Club at 9 p.m.
Sunday’s events includes breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Norfolk American Legion, followed by closing ceremonies with a scavenger hunt and raffle drawing at 11 a.m.
More information can be found at the event’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/1854130608290107.
