Students from the fourth, fifth and sixth grades of the Philadelphia branch of the Indian River Central school in November 1962 display some of the projects they had completed for a special science unit in electricity taught but John A. Wrape. Mr. Wrape was a student teacher at the school that fall and a senior at Potsdam State University college. He later served as assistant superintendent for instruction of the Watertown City School district. Left to right, front: Connie Weeks, Robert Harrington, Robert Flaherty, Carl Gifford, Laurie Brierton, Peggy Kirch, Ronnie Griffin and Debra Barr; back, Mr. Wrape and Patty Delles. Watertown Daily Times

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.