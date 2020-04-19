North Country Remembered

Ed Johnson, John Shannon and Ben Freeman empty buckets of sap into a horse and sled-drawn tank before starting for the sugar shanty on the Andrus farm, located on the Watertown-Copenhagen state highway, five miles outside of Watertown. The Andrus sugarbush had been producing maple products since at least 1874 by three generations — Stillman Andrus, Elon O. Andrus, and the owner at the time of this April 1957 photo, Milton H. Andrus. Forefathers Ezekiel Andrus Sr. and Ezekiel Andrus Jr. probably also produced maple syrup on the farm. Watertown Daily Times

