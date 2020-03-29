Buy Now

From the March 20, 1954 Farms and Garden section: “Children always get a kick out of compiling an order for vegetable and flower seeds. This is particularly true is they are permitted to include some of their own choices in the order. Then they will show more interest in planting and maintaining the garden. Valerie Ann Taskett, 10 1/2, fills out a seed order blank while her brother, Herbert George, 6, watches closely and offers his own pet selections. They are the children of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert C. Taskett, 1291 Arsenal street. Mr. Taskett is at right. Both children attend the Sherman school. Both like gardening.”

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.