This was the scene at the John C. Thompson Park pool in June 1971 when the city’s pools opened for the first time that year. The city had two pools that summer — the Thompson Park pool and the John Quincy Adams pool near the North Junior High School, both operated and staffed by the recreation department. Watertown Daily Times

North Country Remembered

