Sixteen General Brown Central School bus drivers received National Safety Council and Agricultural Insurance Company Safety awards in October 1970 for not having a preventable accident in the past year. From left, front, Leon Timmerman, 13 years; George Dorr, four years; Gloria MacMillan, one year; Ruth Baldwin, one year; Arthur Beach, two years; Richard Haller, three years; Edward Mullin, 11 years, and Richard Hough, two years; back row, Roland VanDeWalker, eight years; Glenn Reasoner, three years; Richard Adams, 14 years; Ernest Aubin, 10 years; Lyle Schultz, three years and Charles Sweetland, two years. Absent were Donald Farr who received an eight-year award and Grenville Timmerman, a six-year award. Watertown Daily Times

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.