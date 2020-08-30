North Country Remembered

The Y.W.C.A. “Summer Playhouse,” girl’s summer day camp, had a membership of over 100 when this photo was taken in July 1946. Here the girls have their lunch and rest hour in the gym. Their mornings were spent in play and afternoons were devoted to crafts and swimming. Program directors of the Playhouse were Miss Charlotte Wilson and Mrs. Anne Wardwell. Watertown Daily Times

