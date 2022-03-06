Several of the leaders in the Clarkson-State Teachers College Mid-Winter carnival, held at Potsdam, were heard in interviews over WWNY in Feb. 1947. Those who took park in the interviews are shown from left to right: Henry G. Hodge, director of athletics at Clarkson college; Robert Blair, Clarkson student and king of the carnival; John (Jack) G. Case, sports editor of The Times and WWNY sportscaster; Richard Stewart, general chairman of the carnival committee; Mrs. Wave Nims Grossman, student at Potsdam State Teachers college and queen of the carnival; Miss Pierrette Paquin and Miss Cynthia Kirby, outstanding members of the Minto Skating club of Ottawa. Watertown Daily Times

North Country Remembered

