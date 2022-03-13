North Country Remembered

Expansion of banking services, upgrading existing automated services and a doubling of the data communications network made it necessary for Key Bank of Northern New York to get a new computer in April 1982. The Burroughs B2900 computer was so large, it had to be raised to a third floor window at the bank, as shown here, with a rigging crew from General Sign Co. in Carthage cautiously doing the lifting. Watertown Daily Times

