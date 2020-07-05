The old Theresa High School Class of 1927 held its 50th anniversary luncheon at the North Country Inn in Theresa in Sept. 1977. Twelve students graduated in 1927 and all 11 living alumni attended the reunion. Attendees were, front, from left, Mrs. Eunice Eddy Schell, Theresa; Mrs. Ernest Aiken, widow of the school principal in 1927; Mrs. Russell Pratt, widow of the class’ teacher; Mrs. Maude Dillingham Matthews, Colorado Springs, Colo.; standing, Gene Eddy, Theresa; Mrs. Madeline Sprague Kelly, Syracuse; Mrs. Lila Purdy Bellinger, Theresa; Mrs. Eleanor Timmerman Hart, Newark; Mrs. Doris Hardy Dingman, Theresa; Mrs. Mary Schneider Hunter, Plessis; M. Gibson Webster, Rochester, and Squire Haskin, Buffalo. The class went on to have 55th and 60th reunions.

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.