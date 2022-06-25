North Country Remembered

With a hot sun blazing overhead, Bernard Sweeney debates whether or not to join his comrades in a cooling swim in August 1947. To escape the record high temperatures, the boys were taking advantage of the pool and float in Middleton Pond, sponsored by the Black River Kiwanis Club. With Bernard is his dog, Gyp. The pond is on the property formerly owned and developed by D. C. Middleton, Watertown banker, and at that time owned by C. A. Dorr. Watertown Daily Times

