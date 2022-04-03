North Country Remembered

Bishop W. Ralph Ward Jr., of the Syracuse area, United Methodist Church, was host of 10 college and seminary students of the Northern New York Conference at the Black River-Ontario District parsonage, 428 Newman Drive in Dec. 1971. From left, seated: John Honsky, Edwards; Martha Bellinger, Watertown; Roger Lewis, Lowville; Bruce Clark, Watertown; Rev. Edwin Potter, Pulaski, and Linda Herbert, Carthage. Second row, from left: Rev. Earl Smith, Clinton; Bishop Ward; Mike Wilson, Brownville; Willis Haller, Dexter; Anthony Bailey, Belleville, and Timothy Rourke, Madrid. Standing from left: Thomas Williamson, Lacona and Rev. Charles Williams, Illion.Watertown Daily Times

