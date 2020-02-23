Buy Now

A group of South Junior High students wait their turn to undergo a medical screening by Dr. Clifford C. Wray as part of a program aimed to check a virus infection outbreak in Feb. 1951. Mrs. Phyllis Roubie, school nurse, center background, takes the temperature of a waiting pupil. Dr. Wray substituted in the screening program for Dr. Anthony C. Flood, school physician, who was ill with pneumonia. Watertown Daily Times

North Country Remembered

