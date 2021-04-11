North Country Remembered

Pupils of the John C. Thompson school received their “booster” doses of the Salk anti-polio vaccine in October 1959 as city health authorities began a program of administering fourth “shots” to the city’s school children. From left to right are Dr. R. J. Marilley Jr.; Jeanne Sample, receiving an injection ; Janet Matthews, a cadet student nurse teacher; Dr. Howard F. Drayer, school physician, giving an injection to Leslie Alton; and Joanne Charlson, cadet student nurse teacher. At the rear, left to right, are Mrs. Frances Drake and Mrs. Alberta Simpson, assistants. Watertown Daily Times

