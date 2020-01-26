North Country Remembered

A new law went into effect in Feb. 1957 that required all vehicles 4 years and older and all used cars to be inspected. Ahead of the law, a clinic for prospective motor vehicle inspectors was held Aug. 31, 1956 at the state highway building. Shown explaining the inspection procedures are the clinic team of, from left to right, State Trooper Donald Marcellus, West Carthage; State Police Sgt. Wells S. Steckels, Malone; Elmer M. Lane, Albany, director of periodic inspection of motor vehicles; and Robert H. Quinn, New York City, public relations director for the department of motor vehicles. Watertown Daily Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.