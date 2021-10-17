Fourteen secretaries of local companies and organizations participated in a “Flying Gals Friday” program in September 1971, sponsored by the Greater Watertown Chamber of Commerce. The program was an effort to focus attention on the Watertown Municipal Airport and to show the value of flying out of Watertown. The group flew to Syracuse via Air North, toured Mohawk Airlines reservations center there, and returned to Watertown on Air North. The secretaries were accompanied by Air North officials and Karl R. Burns, airport commissioner. Watertown Daily Times

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.