North Country Remembered

When the kindergarten class of the Ohio school completed a study unit on pets in June 1964, they had an opportunity to play with one of these animals. A lamb owned by a classmate, Sharmaine Simpson, was brought to the school. Sharmaine is kneeling in the foreground with her pet. The teachers are, left to right: Miss Elinore N. Gosier and Mrs. William Powell. Watertown Daily Times file

