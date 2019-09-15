Members of the Jeff/Lewis Friendship Club propose a toast: To jolly good entertainment without alcohol. The club was started in February 1980 to provide a place to socialize in an alcohol-free, family-friendly environment. The club met in the former Black River Grange building in Naumburg. Pictured in this May 1980 photo are, from left, Dave Leiter, Carthage, club vice-president; Bill Mott, Carthage, a member “since the ground floor;” Bobby Hall, Carthage; Henry Harper Jr., Carthage; a member of the board of directors; and Crandall “Toots” LaPlant, Croghan, club president.
