A special recognition to the candy stripers at the A. Barton Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg was held in May 1980. Those attending included, seated from left, Michelle Martin, Lora Henderson and Paula Wall; back row from left, Helen Ellis, chairman of the Candy Striper Program, Michelle LeMay, Ronica Boismenu, Laurie Lesperance and Sister Mary Lorette, director of volunteer services. Watertown Daily Times

North Country Remembered

