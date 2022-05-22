The annual March of Dimes program was supplemented by the opening of the Mile of Dimes stand at the eastern end of Paddock Arcade in this January 1950 photo. Raymond Canale, standing at the right of the table, was in charge of the program, assisted by “Dime Debs.” An extra feature of the program was a group of musicians sponsored by the Barben-Jones post, V.F.W., who accompanied a number of the Debs around Public Square soliciting funds for the infantile paralysis program. The band billed itself as the “worst band in the world” and that they could be stopped by contributions to the cause. Watertown Daily Times

North Country Remembered

