North Country Remembered

Members of the state conservation department’s fisheries section are shown in the process of using an electric shocking device on trout in the waters on the east branch of the Salmon River between Redfield and Osceola in July 1957. Shocking the fish allowed the department’s experts to easily catch them to measure and evaluate the best method of raising trout. From the left are Don Whitlock; Donald G. Pasko, district fisheries manager; Richard Kelly, Richard Walton, Robert Brewer, William Pearce and Lou Fredd. Watertown Daily Times file

