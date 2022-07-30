A demonstration of making fancy sandwiches was presented by William Marshall, a local chef, during a county-wide home bureau program in December 1950. It had been anticipated that about 50 women would attend, but over 220 were present. The program, arranged by Miss Gloria J. Boyer, assistant county home demonstration agent, included a dress revue, the sandwich demonstration and a tea. Left to right: Mr. Marshall, Mrs. Gerald Parker of Mrs. Van’s home bureau unit; Mrs. Pearl Martin, Arsenal street unit, and Mrs. Dorothy Huntley, Great Bend Unit. Watertown Daily Times file

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

