Pickets from Massena’s three labor unions — Locals 420 and 450 of the aluminum workers and Local 465 of the auto workers — protested Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller’s proposed tax programs when he arrived there in April 1965 to speak at a Massena chamber of commerce dinner at Schine Inn. The governor’s only comment on the demonstration was: “I still have my duty to the people of the state.” Watertown Daily Times File

