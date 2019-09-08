Back to school in 1966 — More than 8,000 Watertown children trooped back to the city’s public and parochial schools on Sept. 7, 1966, after their summer vacation. Many students were gathered that morning at the front entrances to Case Junior High school to await the opening bell and the return to classrooms to register. Watertown Daily Times file
