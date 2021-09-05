North Country Remembered

Two blocks of Washington Street, extending from the intersection of Academy and Mullin streets to the Flower monument in Public Square, were paved with blacktop in August 1946. The view shown here is of Washington Street looking north toward Public Square, taken just before the project was completed. Watertown Daily Times file

