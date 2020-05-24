North Country Remembered

Poppy Day 1954 was observed in Watertown on May 15, with both the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars auxiliaries conducting sales. Mayor John H. Newman is shown as he purchased the first poppies from two small girls, each representing one of the auxiliaries. From left are Mrs. Sally A. Shoen, V.F.W. Poppy Day chairman; Miss Victoria Habib, president of the V.F.W. auxiliary; Cheryl Sue Habib, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas A. Habib; Mayor Newman; Polly Susan Goodfriend, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence L. Goodfriend Jr.; Mrs. Martha I. Slover, first vice president of the American Legion auxiliary; and Mrs. Julia A. LaLonde, president of the American Legion auxiliary. Watertown Daily Times

