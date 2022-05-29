Each year pupils of public and parochial schools in Watertown were given sodium fluoride topical applications on their teeth at clinics held in the various schools. At one of them at South Junior High school in February 1956 were, left to right, Miss Gertrude H. Houghton, dental hygiene teacher in the schools; Dr. Nicholas F. Gimigliano, dental supervisor of Watertown schools; Mrs. Wallace W. Brown, dental hygiene teacher, and Miss Ella E. Stewart, eighth grade pupil. Watertown Daily Times

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

