North Country Remembered

Those who participated in the annual Veterans of Foreign Ward observance of Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1945 are shown as they marched back to the V.F.W. club rooms, following a ceremony on Public Square in which crosses were erected in honor of World War I and World War II dead. Leading the procession from left to right are: Vice Commander Joseph V. Farmer of the local American Legion post; Brig. Gen. James S. Boyer, Sackets Harbor, and Irving B. Topping, commander of Barben-Jones Post, No. 1400, V.F.W. Watertown Daily Times

