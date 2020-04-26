Chest X-Ray examinations were given to Immaculate Heart academy students under a program directed by the Jefferson County Tuberculosis association in May 1949. In this photo, the mobile unit was stationed in front of the I.H.A. building on West Main St. Miss Gertrude F. Baker, left, executive secretary of the county tuberculosis association, and William E. Hughes, right, technician, are shown examining the card of a student about the enter the mobile unit. Watertown Daily Times

North Country Remembered

North Country Remembered

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.