North Country Remembered

Members of the 1951 Immaculate Heart academy basketball squad pose for a team photo on the eve of their game with Camden Central school to be held at the state armory. Left to right: front row, Pete Gaffney, John Booth, Frank Dana, Tom Butler, Tom Loftus and Frank Storino; second row, Joe Rayome, John Rayome, Dick Smith, Dick Atchie and Ross Kinney; and third row, Donnie Pepp, Joe Bartholomew, Donnie Doe and Glen McNeal. Watertown Daily Times file

